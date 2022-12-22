Azerbaijan's FM discussed the European Union mission in Armenia and the situation on the Lachin road with EU High Representative

Azerbaijan's FM discussed the European Union mission in Armenia and the situation on the Lachin road with EU High Representative

On December 22, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a phone conversation with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the phone conversation, the current situation in the region, the events that caused protests by Azerbaijani civil society representatives, the European Union mission in Armenia, and current issues on the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the EU were discussed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the reason for the legitimate protests of the Azerbaijanis, who demonstrated peacefully on the Lachin road, was the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Azerbaijan's territory, environmental problems, and abuse of the Lachin road, which was intended only for humanitarian purposes. The importance of halting illegal activities contrary to Azerbaijan's national legislation was underlined in this regard.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also pointed out that the claims made that the Lachin road was closed by Azerbaijan are completely groundless, that a number of vehicles pass through the road on a regular basis during the day, and that there are no obstacles related to the supply of goods for the use of local residents or the provision of necessary medical services.

High Representative Josep Borel said that the current tension in the region is cause for concern. In this regard, the importance of commitment to the existing peace agenda between the two countries was emphasized.

During the phone conversation, opinions were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

