Azerbaijan's FM had phone conversation with the US Assistant Secretary of State

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has today held a telephone conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, the ministry’s press service reported, the Ministry told News.az.

They discussed current agenda of bilateral relations between the two nations, situation in the region and Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov underlined the protest action on the Lachin road is legitimate and that protesters’ demands are necessary to meet. He let Donfried know that there is no evidence of alleged “blockade” and “grave humanitarian situation” in the region.

According to him, despite Azerbaijan’s proposals to ensure peace and stability in the region, Armenia hampers peace treaty talks and grossly violates its commitments concerning withdrawal of its armed forces from the Azerbaijani lands and continuation of its military provocations and illegal economic activities.

The Minister highlighted the need for avoid manipulations in the peace talks and come to the negotiating table shortly instead of making provocative statements. Other regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest were discussed during the telephone conversation.

"Had a phone conversation with Karen Donfrie, ASS for European & Eurasian Affairs of the United States," Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on his Twitter account, News.az reports.

"Reiterated the importance of fulfillment of legitimate demands of protestors in the Lachin road. Confirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to the peace process, despite Armenia’s subversive actions," he wrote.

