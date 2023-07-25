Azerbaijan's FM in Moscow discussed the process of normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 25, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan held a bilateral meeting with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, and afterward a trilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, News.az reports.

The Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process was discussed at the meeting.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov once again brought to attention the position of Azerbaijan on the current situation in the region, military provocations, threats, and illegal activities, as well as obstacles to flights by Armenia against the steps taken by Azerbaijan to establish peace and security in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that the allegations on the humanitarian situation in the region are completely unfounded, as well as comprise political manipulation.

It was noted that it is Azerbaijan's sovereign right to take measures against misuse of the Lachin road for military purposes, as well as for the illegal transportation of Azerbaijan's natural resources contrary to the obligations of Armenia according to the Trilateral Statement dated November 10, 2020. Furthermore, it was noted that the establishment of the Lachin border checkpoint by Azerbaijan was a necessary measure.

It was mentioned that the provocation committed by Armenia against the checkpoint on June 15 prevented the passage of Armenian residents despite the conditions created for a transparent, safe, and well-regulated passage of Armenian residents in both directions since the establishment of the border checkpoint. It was noted that at this time Azerbaijan provides passage through the checkpoint to Armenian residents for medical purposes.

It was noted that the Armenian side's opposition to all proposals including the utilization of the "Aghdam-Khankendi", as well as of other alternative routes demonstrate both their insidious intentions, as well as the claims on the humanitarian situation to be political blackmail.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the cessation of attempts to interfere with Azerbaijan's reintegration of Armenians living in its sovereign territories, the unconditional confirmation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity by Armenia in words and deeds, as well as the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces, which are still fully present in the territory of Azerbaijan contrary to Armenia's obligations, are the most necessary conditions for ensuring peace in the region.

News.Az