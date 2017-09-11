Azerbaijan's FM to visit Vietnam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will pay an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam and Lao People's Democratic Republic.

The visit will take place on September 12-16, 2017, the Foreign Ministry has told News.Az.

Within the framework of this visit Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with his counterparts from the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam and Lao People's Democratic Republic and will have meetings with other high level officials.

News.Az

