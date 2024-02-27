Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister heads to Germany for working visit

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s foreign minister heads to Germany for working visit

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday left for Germany on a working visit, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

As part of the visit, FM Bayramov will hold the next round of talks with his Armenian counterpart on the draft bilateral agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations. The top Azerbaijani diplomat will also hold meetings with German officials during the visit. 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      