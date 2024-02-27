Azerbaijan’s foreign minister heads to Germany for working visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday left for Germany on a working visit, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

As part of the visit, FM Bayramov will hold the next round of talks with his Armenian counterpart on the draft bilateral agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations. The top Azerbaijani diplomat will also hold meetings with German officials during the visit.

