Azerbaijan’s foreign minister hold phone talks with his former Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Sunday held a phone conversation with his former Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

FM Bayramov praised the activities carried out by Cavusoglu towards strengthening brotherly and allied relations at a high level between the two countries during his tenure as Turkish Foreign Minister and expressed his deep gratitude to him.

Bayramov wished Cavusoglu success in his future activities.

Cavusoglu expressed gratitude and pointed out that during his tenure as Foreign Minister, he has always promoted the interests of Azerbaijan and Türkiye and will continue to contribute to brotherly and allied relations between the two countries.

News.Az