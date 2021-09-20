Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister leaves for New York to attend UNGA Session

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for New York to attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az. 

During the visit, the minister is going to attend the events to be held in the framework of the session, as well as hold bilateral meetings with foreign officials.


News.Az 

