Azerbaijan’s foreign minister may meet with Armenian counterpart at state border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday said that he may meet with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan at the state border.

Speaking at a press conference on the results of 2023, FM Bayramov emphasized that the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia should not be held hostage by third countries, News.Az reports.

“The foreign ministers of the two countries may meet at the state border. We have made such a proposal. As for holding the meeting in Azerbaijan, or Armenia, why not? Sooner or later it must happen,” the minister added.

News.Az