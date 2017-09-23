Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister meets his Vanuatu counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elmar Mammadyarov had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs,International Cooperation and External Trade of the Republic of Vanuatu.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade of the Republic of Vanuatu Bruno Leingkone on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting the Ministers signed a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Vanuatu. Bruno Leingkone mentioned that Azerbaijan is the 104th country that signed Communique with Vanuatu on establishment of diplomatic relations.

The sides also touched upon the issues of cooperation on the bilateral track and within the framework of international organizations.

At the meeting the sides also discussed topical issues on the agenda of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

