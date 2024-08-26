Azerbaijan’s foreign minister to visit Türkiye
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to visit the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday.The announcement was made by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.
“During the visit, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as current regional and international developments, will be discussed,” the ministry said in a statement.