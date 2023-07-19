Azerbaijan’s Garabag FC secures spot in next round of UEFA Champions League

Azerbaijan’s Garabag FC won the second leg of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, News.az reports.

Garabag and Gibraltar’s Lincoln met at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Garabag FC achieved a convincing victory with a score of 4:0, with goals scored by Abdullah Zubir, Bahlul Mustafazadeh, Redon Xhixha, and Marko Jankovic.

In the first leg held on July 11, Garabag also emerged victorious with a score of 2:1. With an aggregate score from both matches, Garabag advanced to the second qualifying round of the Champions League. In the upcoming round, they will face the Polish Rakow.

