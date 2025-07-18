Azerbaijan’s gold imports surge, Russia tops the list

+ ↺ − 16 px

Between January and May of this year, Azerbaijan imported 30,875 kg of gold from 23 countries, totaling $2.94 billion.

This marks a fivefold increase in value and a fourfold rise in quantity compared to the same period in 2024, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Among the top suppliers, Russia led the way, with Azerbaijan purchasing 4,753 kg of gold worth $439.3 million—an increase from zero deliveries last year.

Other significant imports included 3,995 kg from Australia for $354.7 million (a 20% drop from the previous year), 3,345 kg from the United States for $340.3 million (also a first-time purchase), 2,557 kg from Kazakhstan for $262.2 million (again, no deliveries a year ago), and 2,771 kg from the United Kingdom for $256.7 million (also new this year).

For the first time in 14 years of available foreign trade data, Azerbaijan also received gold from Sweden, importing 38.2 kg valued at $4.1 million.

In terms of exports, Azerbaijan sold gold exclusively to Switzerland during the first five months of 2025, delivering 1,751 kg valued at $121.3 million—an impressive 46% increase in quantity and a 2.7-fold rise in value compared to the same period last year.

News.Az