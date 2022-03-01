Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry recommends achieving ‘herd immunity’ through active immunization

+ ↺ − 16 px

The active participation of Azerbaijani people in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign leads to the establishment of herd immunity, Tayyar Eyvazov, a chief infectious disease specialist at the Health Ministry, said at a briefing on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The chief infectologist also stressed the importance of the vaccination schedule, including the annual flu shot.

He also recommended avoiding stress that weakens the immune system.

“The human immune, nervous and hormonal systems work in constant interaction to regulate the body's resistance. Keep your body in good physical shape, spend more time in the fresh air. Normal blood circulation allows cells of the immune system to perform their protective function. Treat any infectious diseases in a timely and comprehensive manner,” Eyvazov added.

