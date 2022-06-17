Azerbaijan's integration into the world community - IX Global Baku Forum (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the restoration of independence, one of its priorities of Azerbaijan was to integrate into the world community, cooperate with influential international organizations, become active members of these organizations, and ensure the country's integration into the world.

Over the past period, Azerbaijan has managed to establish bilateral and multilateral relations and increase its international prestige in the political, economic, military, social, cultural, and other fields, both in the region and in the world with individual states and international organizations.

By integrating into the world community and actively participating in international platforms, Azerbaijan makes a special contribution to the development of the country's economy and the formation of cooperation and peace in the region. That is why Azerbaijan considers it right to be one of the active and proactive actors in the system of international relations.

There are numerous projects initiated and authored by Azerbaijan in both regional and global contexts. It should also be noted that in most cases, Azerbaijan itself can create important and serious platforms for cooperation. Azerbaijan, which once signed the Treaty of the Century and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan projects, today organized the Baku Global Forum, which brings together world political leaders and public figures.

This Forum is an important platform for discussing the most important issues. An important factor is the participation of high-ranking and influential people from all over the world. In order to increase the importance of the event and attract the attention of the international community, it is important that the topics discussed at the Forum are related to more pressing issues at the global level.

Azerbaijan is hosting the Global Baku Forum, which has been held since 2013, for the ninth time this year.

The forum, which has become a tradition for the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, established by President Ilham Aliyev's decree in 2011, is attended by world-famous figures.

This year's forum also discussed issues of global concern, from the world's unsustainable coronavirus pandemic to the situation in Ukraine, and proposed solutions to the problem.

