Azerbaijan’s investment potential highlighted in Croatia

Zagreb hosted Croatia-Azerbaijan Economy and Investment Forum. Photo: Official X account of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov

A Croatia-Azerbaijan Economy and Investment Forum was held in Zagreb on Friday.

The investment potential of Azerbaijan and Croatia was presented at the event, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

“Within the framework of our visit to Croatia, we were pleased to attend the Croatia–Azerbaijan Economy and Investment Forum. We explored opportunities for collaboration in key sectors like textile, logistics, food industry, agriculture, construction, pharmaceuticals, green energy, and tourism,” the minister informed.

“The Forum also served as a platform for valuable discussions on expanding and diversifying joint investments, where the investment potential of Azerbaijan and Croatia was presented,” he added.

