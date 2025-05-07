Azerbaijan’s Khankendi hosts scientific-practical conference dedicated to Heydar Aliyev’s legacy

Co-organized by Garabakh University and the Presidential Library, the conference is dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports, citing local media.

First, the conference participants honored memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, by observing a minute of silence.

The event featured the screening of a video titled “Heydar Aliyev and the Azerbaijan’s path of sovereignty.”

Addressing the conference, Shahin Bayramov, Rector of the Garabakh University, highlighted the primary goals and priorities of the University, which began operating in Khankendi following the complete restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized the importance of the conference, held as part of the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty,” in studying and promoting National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s rich legacy.

In her remarks, Afat Abbasova, Director of the Presidential Library, described the establishment of the Garabakh University as a historical necessity, drawing attention to the fact that this higher education institution is an important platform that will serve the scientific, cultural and strategic goals of Azerbaijan.

Other speakers at the event included, Elmar Mustafayev, Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences of the Garabakh University, Nazim Mustafa, Advisor to the Director of the Presidential Library for Caucasian Studies, and Kamala Gasimova, Head of the Information Resources Department of the Presidential Library. In their remarks, the speakers highlighted the significance of the National Leader’s philosophy of statehood, the reconstruction efforts in Karabakh, as well as the restoration of historical justice.

Following the remarks, Zakir Ismayilov, Head of the Library Automation, Digitalization and Electronic Resources Department of the Presidential Library, presented the “Triumph of the Constitution and Sovereignty” project, followed by the presentation of the updated website of the Presidential Library by Tunjay Huseynzade, Head of the Software Support Group.

The event also featured an exhibition of the books donated to the Garabakh University on behalf of the Presidential Library.