Azerbaijan’s KOBIA, Kyrgyzstan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry discuss cooperation prospects

Chairman of the Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has met with President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariev on the sidelines of the Issyk-Kul 2023 Economic Forum in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the development of relations between the businesspersons of the two countries as well as prospects for cooperation between the SMEs in the field of trade and investment.

