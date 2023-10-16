Azerbaijan’s landmine problem highlighted at international conference in Zagreb

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev attended the International Donors’ Conference on Humanitarian Demining in Ukraine held in Zagreb on 11-12 October, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Speaking at the conference, the Deputy FM briefed the conference participants about the landmine problem Azerbaijan faces and its serious consequences.

During his visit, Deputy FM Fariz Rzayev held bilateral meetings with Foreign Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of Croatia Dino Mihanović, Deputy Chairman of Croatian Parliament Davorko Vidović and State Secretary for Political Affairs Frano Matušić.

The meetings addressed Azerbaijan-Croatia relations, current state and development prospects for cooperation in the political, economic, energy and humanitarian fields, including international organizations, strategic energy and transport projects implemented at the initiative of Azerbaijan, as well as regional security and post-conflict situation.

The meeting with the representatives of prestigious think tanks and experts also focused on Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities, Croatian-Azerbaijani relations, the post-conflict situation in the region, as well as the reconstruction and reintegration works in the liberated territories.

News.Az