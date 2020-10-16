Azerbaijan's liberated border outposts (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Border Guards welcomed the start of the liberation of the 132-kilometer section of the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces with great enthusiasm, AzVision.az reports citing the press service of the State Border Service.

On October 16, the Azerbaijani flag was hoisted at the Chakhirli and Mahmudlu border checkpoints in the liberated Jabrayil region of Azerbaijan under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. A solemn ceremony was held on the occasion of the start of the service and combat activities of the outposts.

News.Az

