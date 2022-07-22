Azerbaijan's MFA and ADA University organized "Diplomacy Week"

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 7-15, 2022, within the framework of the "Year of Shusha" announced by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the next "Diplomacy Week" was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and ADA University, the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.

Within the framework of the Week dedicated to the topic of "Peace and construction efforts of Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period", the youth of Azerbaijan will discuss the new realities that have arisen in the post-conflict region, in various directions, including political, economic, cultural, military, media, etc. Meetings with state officials, as well as visits to relevant institutions, were organized in order to increase awareness of the steps taken in the direction of peace building in the fields.

News.Az