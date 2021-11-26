Azerbaijan's MFA appreciates results of trilateral meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We welcome the results of the trilateral meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held in Sochi on November 26," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told News.Az

It was noted that as a result of the meeting, the statement signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, and the President of the Russian Federation fully reflected the points reflecting the position of Azerbaijan: "The statement stressed the need to speed up the implementation of projects aimed at revealing the economic potential of the region, including the opening of railways and highways. In the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan called for the full implementation of trilateral statements, the opening of all communications in the region, the start of the delimitation process between the two countries and the normalization of relations on the basis of international law. The Azerbaijani side will continue to take appropriate steps to implement the relevant points reflected in the November 26 statement."

News.Az