Azerbaijan's MFA establishes operational headquarters, following Türkiye earthquake

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has established an operational headquarters, following the earthquake that hit the Turkish Kahramanmaras and adjacent provinces on February 6, 2023, News.az reports citing the ministry.

Citizens of Azerbaijan and their relatives affected by the earthquake can contact the headquarters via +994125969449 (from 09:00 to 18:00 (GMT+4)); +994503422491 (24/7), or e-mail via cmmkon@mfa.gov.az.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye this morning. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras have been subjected to severe destruction.

As many as 1,541 people have been killed, 9,733 have got injured in the quake, and 3,471 buildings have been destroyed, so far.

News.Az