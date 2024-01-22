Azerbaijan's MFA establishes polling working group and headquarters overseas

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has approved a work plan for the organization of voting in the presidential election outside the country.

This was stated today at a joint briefing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Central Election Commission in connection with the organization of extraordinary presidential elections.

The Ministry noted that 49 polling stations have been set up in 37 countries due to the extraordinary presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

To ensure promptness and control over the elections and to take necessary measures, the Foreign Ministry has created a working group and headquarters, which will work round the clock on February 7-8. The representatives of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, the International Congress of Parliamentarians, as well as parliamentarians from several states, will observe the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

News.Az