Azerbaijan’s military pilots carry out training flights (VIDEO)

According to the combat training plan for 2023 approved by the Azerbaijani Defense Minister, training flights were conducted with the Air Force helicopter units, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In accordance with the plan, the helicopters carried out flights from base airfields on identified routes.

During the training, held to improve the combat skills of helicopter crews, the assigned tasks have been successfully accomplished.

