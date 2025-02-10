Azerbaijan’s military reservists undergo training

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's training plan for 2025, practical classes are being held within reservists’ training session.

According to the training plan, reservists are instructed on the tactical and technical characteristics of small arms available in the Army’s armament, their proper use, and participate in shooting training to enhance combat training, knowledge, and skills, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.



The military personnel involved in the session successfully performs practical shooting training exercises using small arms.

News.Az