Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis moves to add Western Azerbaijan-tied sections to history textbooks

The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has proposed to include special sections related to West Azerbaijan in history textbooks.

MP Sevinj Huseynova made such a suggestion during the parliament's sessions on Western Azerbaijan.

She stated that more knowledge on the subject should be provided to the younger generation.

"In this regard, the inclusion of special sections on Western Azerbaijan in history textbooks is critical. It is critical to teach this topic in secondary schools and higher education institutions," Huseynova said.

