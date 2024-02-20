Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture meets Croatian delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli met with the visiting Croatian delegation led by State Secretary for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Frano Matušić, News.az reports.

Addressing the meeting, the minister applauded the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia, highlighting the current amicable relations between the leaders of the two countries, which lay the groundwork for a wide range of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Both sides underscored the importance of mutual support within the framework of international organizations and the expansion of cooperation in various cultural fields. Adil Karimli provided insights into the 6th World Intercultural Dialogue Forum, scheduled to be held in Baku from May 1-3 this year, expressing Azerbaijan's pleasure in having the Croatian side participate in this esteemed event.

Frano Matušić commended the fruitful economic and commercial relations between Croatia and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the need to implement mutual cultural projects to foster closer ties between the two peoples and promote historical and cultural heritage.

The meeting also addressed the upcoming session of the Azerbaijan-Croatia Joint Intergovernmental Commission to be held in Baku, along with other mutual areas of interest. Croatian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Branko Zebic, and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Croatia, Anar Imanov, were also present at the meeting.

News.Az