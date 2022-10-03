Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense and Iran's Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces had a phone talk

On October 3, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The sides discussed bilateral military cooperation, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az