Azerbaijan’s minister of education meets with Turkish counterpart

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev has met with a delegation led by Turkish Minister of National Education Mahmut Ozer in Baku, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the two countries` joint activities in the field of general and vocational education, including the exchange of teachers and students.

As part of the visit, the Turkish minister will visit Baku State Vocational Education Center on Culture and Crafts, STEAM Innovation Center, Baku European Lyceum, Baku Turkish Anatolian Lyceum and other educational institutions.

