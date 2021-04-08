Azerbaijan’s minister unveils 1Q 2021 tax revenues to state budget

+ ↺ − 16 px

The revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan from taxes surpassed 2.08 billion manat ($1.22 billion) in the first quarter of 2021, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter.

He noted that the forecast for these revenues was fulfilled by 121.1 percent.

“In the first quarter of this year, additional budget revenues amounted to 363.8 million manat ($214 million), of which 211.1 million manat ($124.2 million) fell to the share of the non-oil sector,” Jabbarov said.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance reported on the revenues of the consolidated budget of Azerbaijan in 2020 at the level of 24.4 billion manat ($14.3 billion) and expenditures in the amount of 29.1 billion manat ($17.1 billion).

Thus, the budget deficit amounted to 4.7 billion manat ($2.76 billion), which is 40.9 percent less than the forecast.

News.Az