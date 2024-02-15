Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense and TABIB issued joint information

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military oath-taking ceremonies will be held in closed conditions for the purposes of taking medical and preventive measures, the Ministry of Defense told News.az.

On February 18, young soldiers’ military oath-taking ceremonies will be held in closed conditions in the training units and subunits of the Azerbaijan Army.

As it is known, cases of measles infection, as well as seasonal respiratory viral infections, have been reported in different regions of Azerbaijan. Currently, the health authorities of our country continue to take anti-epidemic and preventive measures. Considering the possibility of infection spreading, it is recommended to vaccinate and prevent mass gatherings of people indoors to preserve the health of the population.

Special attention is paid to the health of the Azerbaijan Army’s military personnel, and necessary preventive measures are regularly taken in military units to preserve military personnel from respiratory viral infections.

The access for parents, as well as members of the public and the media to military units, including their participation in military oath-taking ceremonies will be restricted as part of the taken measures.

We ask citizens to understand this decision and not to come to the military oath-taking ceremonies.

News.Az