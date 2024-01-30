Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, Islamic Development Bank ink Memorandum of Understanding

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the Preparation of the Country Cooperation Framework for Azerbaijan via videoconference, News.az reports.

The document was formalized by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and IsDB Group Chairman Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser.

Minister Jabbarov emphasized the IsDB’s support for Azerbaijan across state and public sectors, highlighting the country`s significant emphasis on cooperation with IsDB Group institutions.

Jabbarov noted that implementing the memorandum would strengthen joint activities aimed at advancing Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development goals.

IsDB Group Chairman Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser affirmed the organization’s support for ongoing reforms and projects related to green economy transition in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also addressed agenda items for the upcoming COP29 Conference, which is set to be hosted by Azerbaijan.

News.Az