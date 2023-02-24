Azerbaijan’s mobile field hospitals continue providing medical services to quake survivors in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mobile field hospitals of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, which were dispatched to Türkiye under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to mitigate the impact of the strong earthquake that struck the country on February 6, have so far provided services to 1,623 quake victims, including 319 children, the ministry told News.Az.

The mobile field hospitals, equipped with all the necessary medicines, drugs and reagents, continue to provide examination, surgery, and treatment of seriously injured patients.

News.Az