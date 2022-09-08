Azerbaijan's MoD: "TurAz Qartalı - 2022" exercises are underway (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

"TurAz Qartalı - 2022" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises, held in Azerbaijan with the participation of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, continue, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

"According to the plan, the military pilots flying from the base airfields on the designated routes are accomplishing the tasks in different episodes.

During the joint flight-tactical exercises, the assigned tasks are being successfully accomplished by servicemen," said the Ministry.

News.Az