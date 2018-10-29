Azerbaijan`s Naiditsch takes silver at Isle of Man International Chess Tournament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Arkadij Naiditsch has ranked second at the Isle of Man International Chess tournament.

Polish Radoslaw Wojtaszek became the winner of the tournament, AzerTag reports.

Naiditsch and Wojtaszek led going into the last round and drew their ninth round game to finish on 7/9 while none of the four players on 6/8 managed to win in order to tie with them. The initial two-game blitz was tied on 1-1 but Wojtaszek chose White in the Armageddon game and duly won.

News.Az

News.Az