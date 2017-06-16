Azerbaijan`s National Salvation Day marked in Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Embassy in Jakarta has arranged an event on the occasion of the National Salvation Day, AzerTag reports.

The event brought together representatives of youth organizations, NGOs and the media.

The event provided an insight into the history of the National Salvation Day and national leader Heydar Aliyev`s role in restoration and protection of the state independence. Participants were informed of remarkable events held in Baku, including Year of Multiculturalism - 2016, Year of Islamic Solidarity - 2017, World Forums on Intercultural Dialogue, 7th Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), First European Games, 4th Islamic Solidarity Games and the upcoming Formula-1 Azerbaijani Grand Prix.

Ambassador Tamerlan Garayev noted that as a result of Armenia`s military aggression and ethnic purge over 20% of Azerbaijani lands have been occupied and one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs. “Armenia ignores resolutions of the UN Security Council,” said Garayev.

He also touched upon Azerbaijan-Indonesia ties, saying this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The ambassador pointed out prospects for cooperation in energy, tourism, trade and transport sectors.

The event was extensively covered by the Indonesian media.

News.Az

News.Az