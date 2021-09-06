Azerbaijan's non-oil exports exceed $1.5B in first eight months of 2021

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports for eight months of 2021 exceeded $1.58 billion, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said tweeted on Monday.

Jabbarov said that Azerbaijan's non-oil exports are growing.

Since the beginning of 2021, legal entities and individuals of Azerbaijan have been conducting trade operations with 171 countries of the world.

During the specified period, Azerbaijan has exported products to more than 100 countries, and imported - from 161.

From January through June 2021, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports has grown in actual prices by 27.4 percent compared to the same period of last year, and in real terms - by 14 percent.

