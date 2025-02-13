Azerbaijan’s oil production hits 2.3 million tons in January

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s oil production, including condensate, totaled 2.3 million tons in January 2025, according to operational data.

The Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field was the largest contributor, accounting for 1.3 million tons, followed by Shah Deniz with 0.3 million tons of condensate, and Absheron with 0.05 million tons. SOCAR’s oil output, including condensate, amounted to 0.6 million tons, News.Az reports, citing the country's Energy Ministry.

Oil exports for the month reached nearly 2 million tons, with 1.7 million tons from the consortium, 0.25 million tons from SOCAR, and 0.05 million tons from Absheron.

In terms of refining, Azerbaijan processed 74.5 million tons of oil in January 2025, including 61.7 thousand tons (454 thousand barrels) of crude oil and 12.8 thousand tons (105 thousand barrels) of condensate.

News.Az