Azerbaijan’s ombudsperson urges global action as Armenian landmine terror continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva has called for global action as Armenia’s landmine terror continues.

“As a result of Armenia's ongoing landmine terror, innocent people are losing their lives and health. Today, four Azerbaijani citizens, including children, were seriously injured in landmine explosions in Jabrayil and Aghdam. This tragedy further reveals that the threat of landmines still persists in the region and that the lives of innocent people remain constantly at risk,” Aliyeva said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The ombudsperson pointed out that since 2020, 392 people have been killed or wounded by landmines planted by Armenia, as well as unexploded military ordnance. This is a serious issue that affects people not only physically, but also psychologically and socially.

“The landmines buried in our territories during the occupation pose a major obstacle to the establishment of lasting peace in the region. International cooperation and assistance are crucial to addressing this threat.”

“Furthermore, the humanitarian situation in areas contaminated by Armenia's landmines must be taken seriously, and holding Armenia accountable under international law remains an important obligation for relevant international bodies. The deliberate planting of landmines constitutes a grave violation of human rights and seriously hinders the restoration of peace and security in the region,” she added.

Ombudsperson Aliyeva called on the international community to recognize the urgency of demining efforts, to support Azerbaijan's ongoing landmine clearance activities, and to hold Armenia accountable for the intentional and widespread placement of landmines.

On April 6, as a result of landmine explosions in the Jabrayil and Aghdam districts, four people were injured. In the first case, an employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) was injured, in the second - three members of one family.

Moreover, a soldier of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service, Asgar Musazada, tragically lost his life as a result of a landmine explosion in Jabrayil district.

News.Az