Azerbaijan`s opera singer to perform in Japan

Azerbaijan`s tenor Yusif Eyvazov and Peoples Artist of Russia Anna Netrebko will give a concert in Tokyo, Japan, according to Azerbaijan.

Yusif Eyvazov grew up in Baku, Azerbaijan, and received his musical education at the Baku Academy of Music. In 1997, he moved to Italy and continued his studies there.

Yusif Eyvazov made a series of important debuts. He starred as Canio in LA Opera’s production of Pagliacci conducted by Plácido Domingo, made his first appearances at the Metropolitan Opera and the Vienna State Opera singing Calaf in Turandot, and debuted at both the Paris Opera and at the Staatsoper Berlin as Manrico in Il Trovatore. Eyvazov appeared at the Mariinsky Theater for the first time, in the title role of Otello with Valery Gergiev. His Salzburg Festival debut took place as Des Grieux in Manon Lescaut. On the concert stage he appeared in Parma under the baton of Marco Boemi with a program featuring works by Verdi and Puccini, in concert with Riccardo Muti in December, and undertook a major concert tour throughout Asia alongside Anna Netrebko.

