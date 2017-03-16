Azerbaijan`s Parliament and PACE discuss cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ogtay Asadov has today met with members of PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons, AzerTag reports.

Ogtay Asadov expressed confidence that such meetings will contribute to expanding the bilateral relations. The Speaker noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan`s Parliament and PACE will continue to develop.

Ogtay Asadov highlighted the consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Member of PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons Edward Kok praised the activity of Azerbaijan`s delegation in the Assembly.

News.Az

