Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker meets with Uzbek counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of her working visit to Awaza, Turkmenistan, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, held a meeting with Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the dynamic advancement of relations between the friendly and fraternal countries, highlighting the exceptional role of the Heads of State in deepening these ties, News.Az reports.

Noting that the bilateral relations have reached a new and more dynamic development stage thanks to the firm will of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the parties also underscored the successful cooperation between the two countries in many areas.

The meeting highlighted the dynamic growth of the cooperation between the two parliaments. They emphasized that the close contacts, regular meetings on the margins of various international events and reciprocal visits contribute significantly to the development of collaboration between the two countries’ legislative bodies. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova recalled her numerous visits to Uzbekistan, including her participation at the First Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Forum in July this year.

The parliamentary speakers underscored the significance of the Practical Action Plan to Develop the Inter-Parliamentary Co-operation in 2025-2026 and of the Regulations of the Inter-Parliamentary Co-operation Commission of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, signed on the sidelines of the Forum.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az