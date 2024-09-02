Azerbaijan’s parliamentary elections conducted at ‘highest level’: Pakistani senator

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani Senate member Afnan Ullah Khan praised the highest-level conduct of snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan on September 1.

“We thoroughly reviewed the election process and found it to be organized at the highest level,” the Pakistani senator said at a briefing in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.“We congratulate all parties involved and the people of Azerbaijan. We hope that democracy in Azerbaijan continues to flourish, as citizen participation is vital for the country,” he added.On Sunday, Azerbaijanis headed to the polls to elect members of the 125-seat National Assembly.With about 6.421 million registered voters, a total of 990 candidates vied for seats in the Milli Majlis.The elections are particularly significant as it marks the first time in 30 years that parliamentary elections were held across all of Azerbaijan's territory, including regions liberated from Armenian occupation.The early election follows President Ilham Aliyev's decision on June 28 to dissolve parliament and fix Sept. 1 as the election date.

News.Az