Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s parliamentary speaker arrives in Russia for working visit

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s parliamentary speaker arrives in Russia for working visit
Photo: Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has today kicked off a working visit to Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Speaker Gafarova is scheduled to attend the Council meeting and 58th Plenary session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (CIS PA), as well as events marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory over fascism in 1941-1945, News.Az reports, citing the parliament's press service.

As part of her visit, Speaker Gafarova will deliver a speech at the Council meeting and 58th Plenary session of the CIS PA, and hold a number of meetings with the heads of the parliamentary delegations.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      