Azerbaijan’s population reaches 10 million

Azerbaijan's population reached 10 million.

On April 6, 2019, the ten millionth citizen of Azerbaijan was born to a familiy of Rauf Hasanov and Nigar Ojagova (internally displaced people, residents of Aghdara district, currently registered in the village of Bash Guneytapa in Aghdam district).

The weight of the newborn baby girl is 3.6 kilograms, and her height is 52 centimeters.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the people of Azerbaijan and the parents of newborn baby on this occasion.

