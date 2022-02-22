Azerbaijan’s position fully consistent with international law, MP says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's position is fully consistent with international law, Azerbaijani MP Soltan Mammadov said at a committee meeting of the Euronest ParliamentaryAssembly in Yerevan, News.Az reports.

Mammadov recalled that the Karabakh conflict was resolved in accordance with international law, within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaiajn.

“There is no more conflict,” the lawmaker said, pointing to the new realities that emerged after Azerbaijan’s victory.

“I am glad that the international organizations stand for partnership and cooperation in the region. We are ready to use all international platforms to establish peace in the region,” he said.

The MP stressed that numerous accusations about detainees and "cultural heritage" in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation were made.

“I would like to bring to your attention that all detainees were returned to Armenia. After the end of the conflict, Azerbaijan announced its readiness to delimitate and demarcate the border with Armenia. The restoration of communications between the two countries will bring peace and security to the region,” Mammadov added.

As for the claims related to "cultural heritage", the lawmaker noted that Azerbaijan is open for international monitoring and evaluation.”

He added that about 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing during the first Karabakh war and there is still no information about their fate.

News.Az