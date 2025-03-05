Azerbaijan’s president arrives in Türkiye for working visit

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye for working visit on Wednesday. Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Ankara on Wednesday for a working visit at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

A guard of honor was arranged at Ankara Esenboğa Airport in honor of the Azerbaijani president, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The head of state was welcomed by Türkiye's Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and other officials.

