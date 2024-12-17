Azerbaijan’s president awards “Dostlug” Order to head of Russia’s Tatarstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 17, the awarding ceremony of Azerbaijan's “Dostlug” (Friendship) Order to Rustam Minnikhanov, Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, took place, News.Az reports.

By the order of President Ilham Aliyev, Rustam Minnikhanov was honored with the “Dostlug” Order in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the development of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

News.Az