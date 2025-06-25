Azerbaijan’s president awards military personnel, civil employees of Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding military personnel and civil employees of the Ministry of Defense for their special services in preserving the independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as for their distinguished performance of duties and tasks assigned to their military units.

According to the order, six individuals were awarded the 3rd degree “For Service to the Fatherland” Order, six received the “For the Fatherland” Medal, four were awarded the “For Bravery” Medal, and 47 received the “For Military Services” Medal, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

By a separate order, four military personnel of the Ministry of Defense were conferred the high military rank of Major General.

News.Az