Azerbaijan’s president congratulates newly-elected Vietnamese president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Luong Cuong on his election as Vietnam’s new president, News.Az reports.

“I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam,” the Azerbaijani leader said in his congratulatory message.The relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, based on strong traditions, are developing successfully, said President Aliyev, stressing. “The current level of our interstate relations and cooperation is gratifying.”“I believe that we will make joint efforts to further expand the friendly relations between our countries and strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally,” the head of state noted.“I extend my best regards to you and wish you success in your responsible activities for the welfare of the friendly people of Vietnam,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az